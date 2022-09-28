Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Sep 28
    UAAP-MENS

    NU's LA Casinillo ruled ineligible for UAAP Season 85

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    LA Casinillo
    LA Casinillo was apparently enrolled for college before moving to National University.

    LA Casinillo won't be suiting up for National University in UAAP Season 85 as he was ruled ineligible.

    Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa confirmed the development as 6-foot point guard won't be able to play his rookie season this year.

    See NU eyes the big prize after two preseason titles

    "Nagkaproblema sa papers," said Napa during league's press conference on Wednesday.

    Casinillo, who moved from University of Santo Tomas from his time in senior high school, was apparently enrolled for college before he transferred to NU.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      It's a tough development for Casinillo, who was solid in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup where he posted 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 16 minutes.

      Still, NU is ready to deal with Casinillo's absence with sophomore Steve Nash Enriquez and new recruit Kean Baclaan ready to step up to the plate.

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      LA Casinillo was apparently enrolled for college before moving to National University.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again