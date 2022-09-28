NU's LA Casinillo ruled ineligible for UAAP Season 85

LA Casinillo won't be suiting up for National University in UAAP Season 85 as he was ruled ineligible.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa confirmed the development as 6-foot point guard won't be able to play his rookie season this year.

"Nagkaproblema sa papers," said Napa during league's press conference on Wednesday.

Casinillo, who moved from University of Santo Tomas from his time in senior high school, was apparently enrolled for college before he transferred to NU.

It's a tough development for Casinillo, who was solid in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup where he posted 7.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 16 minutes.

Still, NU is ready to deal with Casinillo's absence with sophomore Steve Nash Enriquez and new recruit Kean Baclaan ready to step up to the plate.

