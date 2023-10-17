NU's Jake Figueroa, UP's Louna Ozar voted UAAP Players of the Week

NATIONAL University rose to solo second place in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament as the University of the Philippines made its best start in the women’s league in 15 years after staying unbeaten in five games.

Behind the Bulldogs’ perfect week was the steady presence of Jake Figueroa, while the Fighting Maroons continued to bank on Louna Ozar, who came off a fruitful stint with the Gilas Pilipinas Women in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Figueroa and Ozar were voted Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Men’s and Women’s Players of the Week, respectively, for the period Oct. 9 to 15.

Figueroa shines as NU's focal figure on offense

After falling against league-leader UP, Figueroa served as the driving force in NU’s 87-69 drubbing of the UST Growling Tigers last Wednesday and the 80-77 overtime victory over the streaking La Salle Green Archers on Sunday.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

He averaged 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in two games to help the Bulldogs improve to 4-1 behind the unbeaten Fighting Maroons (5-0).

Figueroa was picked by scribes over FEU’s L-Jay Gonzales, UP’s Harold Alarcon, La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao, and Adamson’s Ced Manzano for the weekly citation backed by San Miguel Corporation, Discovery Suites and Jockey.

With NU trailing La Salle by three in regulation, Figueroa hit a booming corner three with about 12 seconds remaining to tie the game and force overtime, where the Bulldogs took over.

“Para sa akin, sumunod lang kami sa pinaghandaan namin, sa game plan namin and sinundan ko lang kung anong binigay na role sa akin ni Coach Jeff Napa kaya ganun lumabas yung laro ko,” said Figueroa after delivering 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 37 minutes against La Salle.

Ozar keeps UP unscathed in women's tilt

In the women’s division, Ozar became the second Fighting Maroon to win the weekly award after Favour Onoh.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

The 5-foot-8 rookie helped UP maintain its flawless campaign with wins over the FEU Tamaraws, 64-61, and the UST Golden Tigresses, 73-69, to earn the recognition over Ateneo’s Kacey dela Rosa, NU’s Camille Clarin and teammate Kaye Pesquera.

The Fil-French guard, who averaged 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 3.0 steals in two games, was massive for the Fighting Maroons but she tipped her hat to her teammates.

“From the start, we were fighting until the end. And, we always support each other,” said Ozar, who had 16 points and four steals against UST in overtime on Saturday.

Ozar and UP try to extend its unbeaten run to six games against La Salle on Wednesday at the Adamson Gym.

Figueroa and NU, on the other hand, seek to keep the solo second place when they battle the UE Red Warriors also on Wednesday at the MOA Arena.

