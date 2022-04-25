NU hopes to get back on Final Four track with three games remaining

IT'S the final stretch of the eliminations and National University needs to get back to its winning ways.

It's a challenge that Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa has laid down to his wards after dropping their fourth straight game in Saturday's 89-75 loss to Ateneo.

"Although sinasabi ko naman sa kanila na we have a chance to make it to the Final Four, kung hindi namin tatrabahuhin, hindi ibibigay yung chance na yun," he said.

Napa lamented the missed opportunities that NU had to fortify its stronghold of the fourth spot, losing close games to University of the Philippines, Adamson, and Far Eastern University to slide into sixth place with its 4-7 card.

Jeff Napa's Bulldogs won by 31 over the Tigers in the first round.

Despite suffering close defeats, the Bulldogs can still make a case for a Final Four push. But that depends if they can string wins in their next games starting against University of Santo Tomas on Tuesday.

"We missed three winnable games nung second round, but we have a chance pa rin to redeem ourselves for our last three games starting sa UST para at least if we make it, di natin masabi. Baka makapag-playoff pa kami for No. 4 spot kung ibibigay sa amin yon and at least thankful kami at binigyan kami ng oppotunity doon," he said.

If there's one thing Napa is certain, it's that his hungry NU squad will try to seize whatever opportunity is in front of it.

"I’m pretty sure naman na our players, if they're given a chance to make it to the playoff or whatsoever, I’m sure naman hindi nila sasayangin yung binigay na opportunity or blessings para sa kanila," he said.

