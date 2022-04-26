NU holds off UST to halt four-game skid, keep up in race for 4th

NATIONAL University finally halted its four-game skid, staving off University of Santo Tomas, 73-60, Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena to remain in the tight race to the Final Four in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament.

Reyland Torres came to the Bulldogs' rescue, scoring 10 of his 18 points in the payoff period, while also shooting 4-of-7 from deep, alongside four rebounds to pull level with Adamson for fifth place with their identical 5-7 records.

Unlike in the two teams' first meeting, NU no longer needed to get to halftime to get its act together, breaking away in the second quarter, 36-19, to establish the 17-point lead that would further grow to as high as 25 points, 63-38, with 7:50 remaining in the game.

But UST refused to quit, using a 19-2 run to bring the lead down to just 10, 65-55, after Aldave Canoy's layup with 3:30 left, before Torres drained back-to-back threes to douse that rally and make it a 71-55 affair with 1:28 left.

"Pag malaki na ang lamang, may tendency na mag-relax. So sinabihan ko yung mga nag-relax na kung gusto na nilang umuwi, umuwi na sila. Kaya nagpalit agad ako ng tao and luckily, makakapal ang mukha nitong mga ito at nag-step up," said coach Jeff Napa.

Janjan Felicilda chipped in 12 points, nine boards, and three assists, while Michael Malonzo also got a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to help NU once again go back to its winning ways.

Unfortunately for UST, this fourth straight defeat also cost its season as it fell to a 3-9 card to bow out of the Final Four race.

Rookie Nic Cabanero was a positive presence for the Growling Tigers with his 13 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists.

Joshua Fontanilla also got 12 points, five boards, and four dimes, as Paul Manalang got 11 points in the loss.

The Scores:

NU 73 -- Torres 18, Felicilda 12, Malonzo 11, Enriquez 9, Clemente 9, Joson 6, Gaye 4, Figueroa 2, Minerva 2, Yu 0, Ildefonso 0, Mahinay 0, Galinato 0, Manansala 0, Tibayan 0, Flores 0.

UST 60 -- Cabanero 13, Fontanilla 12, Manalang 11, Ando 7, Canoy 7, Concepcion 4, Santos 3, Manaytay 3, Pangilinan 0, Gesalem 0, Herrera 0, Garing 0.

Quarters: 17-12, 36-24, 54-35, 73-60.

