NU forward Aaron Buensalida reunites with Kevin Quiambao at La Salle

LA Salle continued to stockpile for its future as it secured the commitment of National University-Nazareth School forward Aaron Buensalida.

Green Archers coach Derrick Pumaren confirmed the move, saying the recent addition adds more size to the Green Archers frontline.

"He's a four that can run, rebound, hustle, and will fit in our defensive scheme," he told Spin.ph.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Buensalida, 18, is a hardworking 6-foot-5 banger from Davao but was sparingly used by the Bullpups this past UAAP Season 82, averaging only 2.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 6.0 minutes.

He was part of the last two UAAP boys basketball championships at NU, the last of which was a perfect 18-0 season led by Carl Tamayo.

Pumaren, however, sees a lot of potential in Buensalida as he makes the move to the seniors level.

At La Salle, Buensalida reunites with fellow former Bullpup Kevin Quiambao who earlier chose to move from Jhocson to Taft back in August.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Green Archers are reeling from the departure of Aljun Melecio and Tyrus Hill, who both declared for the PBA Rookie Draft, but will still have Justine Baltazar at their disposal for the forthcoming UAAP Season 84.

La Salle is looking to make a grand return to the Final Four after a two-year absence, with its new backcourt led by Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy running the show once the competitions resume.