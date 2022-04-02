NU downs FEU, overcomes RJ Abarrientos' 33-point game

NATIONAL University weathered the storm that was RJ Abarrientos to stun Far Eastern University, 73-68, Saturday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Michael Malonzo scored five straight points to cap off the Bulldogs' shock 11-2 assault to turn a 64-60 deficit to a 71-66 lead with 38.0 seconds left.

The Tamaraws was held to just one field goal in the last five minutes of the game as they struggled to buy a bucket when it mattered the most.

NU also spoiled the career night for Abarrientos, who waxed hot with 33 points built on eight triples.

John Lloyd Clemente paced the Bulldogs with 18 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, including the game-sealing freebies with 1.8 ticks left to level their standing to an even 2-2 record.

RJ Abarrientos delivers huge but FEU falls short.

PHOTO: UAAP

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Malonzo also played big with 14 points and seven boards, while Shaun Ildefonso got 13 points and six rebounds in the win.



"At least, yung veterans nag-step up na. Past three games, yun ang missing link namin," remarked coach Jeff Napa.



"Yun ang ine-emphasize namin, yung leadership ang nawawala. Cause young team kami, we need na mag-step up yung mga veterans para maging leaders sa mga rookies namin. Buti ngayon nag-step up yung veterans, sumama na yung rookies kaya kami nanalo."



Royce Alforque contributed to FEU's cause with 13 points, three boards, and three steals, as L-Jay Gonzales continued to struggle with his nine points and six rebounds in the loss to fall to 1-3 after this third straight defeat.



The Scores:



NU 73 -- Clemente 18, Malonzo 14, Ildefonso 13, Minerva 9, Felicilda 7, Figueroa 5, Joson 4, Galinato 2, Tibayan 1, Gaye 0, Enriquez 0, Yu 0, Torres 0, Manansala 0, Mahinay 0.



Continue reading below ↓

FEU 68 -- Abarrientos 33, Alforque 13, Gonzales 9, Bienes 4, Tempra 4, Ojuola 3, Sajonia 2, Torres 0, Coquia 0, Sleat 0, Li 0, Sandagon 0, Celzo 0.



Quarters: 14-18, 32-33, 49-58, 73-68.



We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.