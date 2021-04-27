Bullpups winger Karl Gloria set to move up to NU seniors squad

NATIONAL University continued in its quest to ensure its future, securing the commitment of 6-foot-3 winger Karl Gloria.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa confirmed the development as he resumes his rebuild ahead of the hopeful resumption of the UAAP competitions.

"We need all the help we can get. Si Karl, matagal na siyang part ng juniors program namin at masaya ako na nag-decide siya na mag-stay dito sa amin sa NU," he said.

"Malaking bagay para sa amin yung versatility niya. Very promising siya at siguradong makakatulong siya sa amin."

Gloria, 18, was one of the prime targets for Napa as NU seeks to secure key players from its high school program and promote them to the seniors team.

He is an incoming Grade 12 and can suit up for the seniors team once the UAAP resumes.

Although the General Santos native was not part of the National University-Nazareth School crew that won the UAAP Season 82 crown, he was an active member of the Bullpups' Team B in the PCABL, MMBL, and PAYA Juniors tournaments.

He is the latest player to commit to the NU seniors program after Reyland Torres and PJ Palacielo.

It's a new beginning for the Bulldogs with Napa at the helm as they seek to bounce back from their 2-12 win-loss record last season.

