Jeff Napa says bond with Pido Jarencio, Bonnie Tan stronger than ever

DESPITE manning opposite ends of the court at times, the esteemed coaching trio of Jeff Napa, Pido Jarencio, and Bonnie Tan always have each other's backs.

Napa shared their close bond on and off the court just as his NU Bulldogs inched closer to a twice-to-beat bonus in the UAAP men's basketball Final Four by drubbing Jarencio's UST Tigers.

"Nu’ng (2019), kinuha ako ni Coach Pido (Jarencio) sa Northport. At the same time, si Coach Bonnie (Tan), nag-consultant ako sa kanya sa Letran. Sa Northport, team manager naman tapos nagpalit lang (sila ni Pido) so walang pinagbago," Napa said.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

To paint a clearer picture of their deep ties, Napa was Tan's predecessor at Letran after a three-year term from 2016 to 2018. He then joined Jarencio's Northport coaching staff shortly after in 2019 wherein Tan was then-team manager.

While Napa remains a deputy coach for the Batang Pier, Jarencio and Tan swapped roles for Northport this year in which the former is now team manager while the latter named new head coach after a two-year interim stint.

'All-out support' for Napa

The Bulldogs coach also revealed how the trio's bond has been strengthened by their openness with each other on all things basketball.

"Ganun pa rin ‘yung treatment nila sa’kin. Nandun pa rin ‘yung pagiging super friends namin talaga. Hindi nawawala ‘yun kahit na sabihin mong magkalaban kami.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"‘Yung approach pa rin namin, talagang magkakaibigan pa rin na nagtutulungan, nagkukwentuhan, kasi maliit lang mundo ng basketball eh," Napa said.

And as the 'last man standing' in the ongoing college basketball season, Napa is delighted by the support he receives from Jarencio and Tan — this time as his off-court teammates rather than on-court rivals.

"Sabi nga nila, ‘last man standing, ikaw na lang naiiwan diyan.’ Talagang pinaparamdam pa rin nila na sumusuporta talaga sila sa’kin kasi talagang chini-cheer nila ako na ‘i-all the way mo, tuloy-tuloy mo lang ‘yan,'" Napa bared.

"Masaya ako kasi nga natapos na kami. Tapos ko nang kalaban sila so makakapag-cheer na sila, ako naman ‘yung ichi-cheer nila. Masaya talaga ako sa mga nasa paligid ko na very supportive for us talaga," he added.

