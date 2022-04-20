Skidding teams NU Bulldogs, FEU Tamaraws clash in must-win match

NATIONAL University and Far Eastern University collide in a must-win battle on Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Every game indeed matters, and there's probably none bigger for the Bulldogs and the Tamaraws than their 12:30 p.m. clash.

NU, with a 4-5 record, tries to snap its two-game skid and tighten its grip on fourth spot.

FEU, on the other hand, wants to take that seat as it currently sports a 3-6 card and on a three-game losing streak.

It's an interesting duel where no one wants to be the first to flinch and just one of the few storylines in another loaded UAAP gameday.

STEP UP SEASON: There's probably no better game for players of both NU and FEU to break out of their shell than this game, with the winner strengthening its Final Four chances. RJ Abarrientos, L-Jay Gonzales, and Xyrus Torres will once again be counted on to star for the Tamaraws, while the Bulldogs will be desperate to draw career games from either of its core guys led by John Lloyd Clemente, Shaun Ildefonso, and rookies Janjan Felicilda and Reyland Torres. NU beat FEU, 73-68, in the first round to ruin Abarrientos' 33-point explosion.

The Maroons eye their ninth straight win.

CLOUD NINE: University of the Philippines (8-1) is determined to continue its winning ways when it seeks its ninth straight win against Adamson (3-6) at 4:30 p.m. The Fighting Maroons narrowly escaped FEU, 73-70, on Tuesday, with Ricci Rivero and Carl Tamayo making big plays late for the Diliman side. A win could also clinch UP a Final Four seat.

GUNS ABLAZE: Ateneo (9-0) remains the best offensive team in the league buoyed by its 32.36-percent shooting from deep. The Blue Eagles takes on the University of Santo Tomas Tigers (3-6) at 10 a.m. The Blue Eagles took down the Growling Tigers, 91-80, in their first-round duel.

ROUT REPLAY: La Salle (6-3) stamped its class over UST when it took the 112-83 win on Tuesday in a game where Schonny Winston lit up for 33 points. The Green Archers want to do it again on Thursday when they face the hapless University of the East (0-9) at the 7 p.m. nightcap. La Salle surely wants to score a repeat of that blowout, especially after only winning by five, 71-66, in its first round matchup against UE.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jerom Lastimosa has slowly embraced the role of the leader for Adamson, and his performance has been nothing but exceptional in leading the Soaring Falcons. Netting 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists so far this season, there's no better acid test for the third-year guard to show how elite he is when he takes on the talented UP backcourt in this crucial duel.

