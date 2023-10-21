Kean Baclaan leads way as Bulldogs rally to beat Falcons

NATIONAL University scored a 69-66 come-from-behind win over Adamson University in the UAAP Season 86 basketball tournament at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Saturday.

In the first-ever UAAP men’s basketball game at the UST home court, former Tiger Kean Baclaan led a mighty third quarter comeback and finished with 19 points, five assists, and four boards.

The Bulldogs improved their win-loss record to 6-1.

The Falcons, meanwhile, drop back-to-back games for the first time this season and end Round 1 under .500 at 3-4.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

“Sobrang saya kasi last season, talo kami nu’ng last round sa Adamson so kinailangan talaga namin makuha ‘yung panalo ngayon para sa second round ay mas ma-boost ‘yung energy namin,” said Baclaan, who fired five straight triples to spark NU’s spirited fightback.

“Good win para sa’min ‘to pero ‘yun nga, ‘yung laro namin nu’ng first half, ‘di kami on one page as a team. Kaya binawi talaga namin nu’ng second half nu’ng nagalit na si Coach Jeff (Napa) sa’min,” he added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After a scoreless first half, Baclaan and the Bulldogs erased a 14-point Adamson lead with a fiery 19-4 run.

The Bulldogs’ sixth win in seven games puts them in second place behind their lone tormentor UP ahead of the second round.

The scores:

NU (69) – Baclaan 19, Figueroa 17, Enriquez 13, Jumamoy 5, Delos Reyes 4, Manansala 3, Yu 2, Lim 2, John 2, Palacielo 2, Malonzo 0, Galinato 0, Perciano 0, Parks 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Adamson (66) – Erolon 14, Montebon 11, Ojarikre 10, Yerro 8, Calisay 7, Sabandal 5, Manzano 4, Hanapi 3, Colonia 2, Magbuhos 2, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0, Canete 0.

Quarterscores: 11-17; 30-41; 55-54; 69-66.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph