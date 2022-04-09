NU Bulldogs catch fire early, keep UE Warriors winless

NATIONAL University solidified its position in the top four of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament, ending the first round with a clinical 77-61 rout of hapless University of the East Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

John Galinato sparked the Bulldogs' 14-2 start as they quickly ran away with the game, taking the 44-21 halftime lead and seeing that lead stretch to its highest at 30, 60-30, after a pair of Shaun Ildefonso charities with 2:41 left to play in the third frame.

Michael Malonzo led the balanced attack with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, while John Lloyd Clemente got 12 points and three boards as NU improved to a 4-3 win-loss record.

Shaun Ildefonso and the NU Bulldogs notch their fourth win in seven games.

Galinato shot 3-of-5 from deep, finishing with nine points and five rebounds, as Reyland Torres had seven and seven in the win.



"Big win for us. Madadala namin ito for second round," said coach Jeff Napa.

"We have to be ready kasi pabigat ng pabigat yung makakalaban. Big confidence kasi kahit sino yung makakatapat namin, we have to be ready. Na-maximize lang namin yung opportunity para all of the 16 players, magkaroon ng confidence at ma-experience yung real basketball para sa second round, mas maganda yung magiging performance namin."



The nightmare season continued for UE which remained at the cellar after losing its seventh straight game and even had a head-scratching error after Orin Catacutan scored on UE's own goal at the 3:56 mark of the third frame.



Kyle Paranada paced the Red Warriors with 12 points, Catacutan had 11, and Jeremy Cruz got 10 points and six rebounds in the loss.



UE missed coach Jack Santiago for the third straight game as the school conducts its internal investigation on the matter involving him and University of the Philippines guard Ricci Rivero, leaving the team with deputy coach Jamike Jarin.



The scores:



NU 77 - Malonzo 12, Clemente 12, Galinato 9, Yu 8, Torres 7, Tibayan 7, Manansala 6, Enriquez 4, Minerva 4, Ildefonso 3, Joson 3, Felicilda 2, Figueroa 0, Flores 0, Mahinay 0.



UE 61 - K. Paranada 12, Catacutan 11, J. Cruz 10, Pagsanjan 7, Escamis 6, Antiporda 5, Sawat 4, Tulabut 4, Guevarra 2, Abatayo 0, N. Paranada 0, Beltran 0, Villanueva 0, Lorenzana 0.



Quarterscores: 22-9; 44-21; 68-39; 77-61.



