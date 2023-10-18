NU Bulldogs make it three straight wins at expense of UE Warriors

NATIONAL University looked every inch a worthy title contender in posting a third straight win in UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament at the expense of University of the East, 68-49, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Omar John led the way with 12 points, 10 boards, two dimes, two steals, and a block as the Bulldogs improved to 5-1 (win-loss) while dealing the Warriors a fourth loss through their first six games of the season.

“In this game, I’m at least 40 percent satisfied on their performance because nu’ng first quarter, we gave up 21 points right away — which is sending a wrong message sa mga kalaban namin,” NU mentor Jeff Napa said.

“In-emphasize ko sa kanila to turn things around, especially to our second group. ‘Yung second group kasi, iba ‘yung mindset nu’ng simula so I also had to wake them up,” he added.

UE held a 21-19 lead at the end of the first frame before being held by NU to just four points in the entire second quarter — proving to be the game’s turning point.

No Warrior hit double figures in a tough 19-point loss ahead of their Round 1 finale versus La Salle on Saturday, as Precious Momowei’s eight points and 12 boards led the way for the Warriors in his 36 minutes of play.

NU aims to punctuate a strong first round showing against Adamson in a high noon match at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion on Sunday.

The scores:

NU (68) – John 12, Figueroa 12, Palacielo 12, Lim 7, Baclaan 6, Enriquez 5, Jumamoy 5, Malonzo 5, Manansala 4, Yu 0, Galinato 0, Delos Reyes 0, Gulapa 0, Parks 0.

UE (49) – Momowei 8, Remogat 7, Sawat 7, Lingolingo 6, Fikes 6, Langit 4, Maglupay 3, Galang 2, Cruz-Dumont 2, Alcantara 2, Cabero 2, Tulabut 0, Gilbuena 0, Spandonis 0, Manalang 0.

Quarterscores: 19-21, 31-25, 53-36, 68-49.

