Former Cesafi juniors MVP LA Casinillo joining NU Bulldogs

CEBUANO guard LA Casinillo is set to play for National University in UAAP Season 85.

Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa confirmed the development, with the 6-foot playmaker expected to beef up the roster starting in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

LA Casinillo suits up in the preseason tournament with NU ahead of UAAP Season 85.

Casinillo is a former Cesafi Juniors MVP with Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and transferred to University of Santo Tomas in 2020, but was unable to suit up for the Tiger Cubs due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The 18-year-old recently went to Itchen College in England and played in the Elite Academy Basketball League (EABL), an under-19 league in the United Kingdom.

Casinillo's addition will be a big boost for NU which is reeling from the graduation of Enzo Joson and the departures of Janjan Felicilda and Reyland Torres.

