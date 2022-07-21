Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jul 21
    UAAP-MENS

    Former Cesafi juniors MVP LA Casinillo joining NU Bulldogs

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    After an aborted stint with University of Sto. Tomas, LA Casinillo joins National University.
    PHOTO: Jonas Panerio

    CEBUANO guard LA Casinillo is set to play for National University in UAAP Season 85.

    Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa confirmed the development, with the 6-foot playmaker expected to beef up the roster starting in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

    LA Casinillo

    LA Casinillo suits up in the preseason tournament with NU ahead of UAAP Season 85.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Casinillo is a former Cesafi Juniors MVP with Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu and transferred to University of Santo Tomas in 2020, but was unable to suit up for the Tiger Cubs due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 18-year-old recently went to Itchen College in England and played in the Elite Academy Basketball League (EABL), an under-19 league in the United Kingdom.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      Casinillo's addition will be a big boost for NU which is reeling from the graduation of Enzo Joson and the departures of Janjan Felicilda and Reyland Torres.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      After an aborted stint with University of Sto. Tomas, LA Casinillo joins National University.
      PHOTO: Jonas Panerio

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again