Carl Tamayo declines rest as he jumps from Gilas duty to UP preseason

IT was all down to Carl Tamayo whether or not he was going to play for the University of the Philippines after a tour of duty for Gilas Pilipinas.

The Fighting Maroons' coaching staff - led by Goldwin Monteverde, who discovered and then developed the prized prospect out of Cebu - would've completely understood had their thoroughbred begged off from the first couple preseason games.

Tamayo, though, was the first to say his legs were still all good.

"Actually, yung coaching staff, sabi nila, I have the option of taking a break. Pero ako, sabi ko, gusto ko pa matuto sa laro," he said after powering State U to a third win in as many games in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup last Wednesday.

"Eto na yung inaantay ko e; yung lagari sa laro para matuto ako. Bata pa naman ako. Kaya ko pa namang tumakbo nang tumakbo."

Just three days after playing for Gilas in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, the 6-foot-8 modern big suited up for the maroon and green in the preseason tournament and was dominant, averaging an 18.5-point, 12.5-rebound double-double to go with 2.0 assists in 28 minutes.

His latest outing was a 20-point, four-board, and two-assist effort against the undersized frontcourt of University of the East, when he had 15 points against the entire Red Warriors' 23 points combined by halftime.

"Just trying to set the set the standard," he said. "Nagkataon lang na ako yung nakaka-shoot at sadyang nahahanap ako ng teammates ko kaya nakuha ko yung rhythm ko."

For the 21-year-old, playing doesn't stop, because learning doesn't stop. As always, he's determined to be better. That means improving on last season when he won Rookie of the Year, was a near-miss for the Mythical Team, and helped claim Diliman's first championship since 1986.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

"Na-eexcite kasi ako tuwing may game. Yung learnings kasi, 'di natitigil so instead na isipin ko yung pagod, yung opportunity to learn ang naiisip ko," he said. "Bata pa naman ako para isipin yung pagod."

He has been so busy he hasn't had time for a haircut. Tamayo sported a buzz cut in his rookie year in the UAAP Seniors, and a clean trim during his time for both the national team and Nazareth School of National University in the UAAP Juniors. Still, the unkempt hair hasn't kept him from continuing to practice what Monteverde has always preached.

"Sa amin, we make sure na no matter the game, no matter the tournament, we have to play our best," said Monteverde.

"Sa part namin, 'di namin iniisip kung paano kami haharapin ng mga kalaban. Nasa isip namin, paano kami maglalaro, paano kami magre-respond sa kanila," he added. "'Di mahalaga sa amin kung didiin ba sila o hindi, basta yung standard namin, yun ang gagawin namin."

So far in the 2022 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, nobody has been able to stop - or even slow down - Tamayo. Not even himself.

