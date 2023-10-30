No 'first game jitters' for returning UP guard Terrence Fortea

TERRENCE Fortea shook off the cobwebs in University of the Philippines' victorious UAAP Season 86 debut against Katipunan rival Ateneo.

And in front of a 17,406-strong crowd, the highest single-game attendance thus far this season, there weren't any signs of stage fright for the returning Fortea in his ten-minute stint for UP.

"Tagal ko nang naglalaro eh. Parang ‘di ko na siya iisipin na kakabahan pa ba ko eh andito na ko? ‘Yung mindset ko lang naman is makatulong sa team para makuha ‘yung panalo," said Fortea, who suffered a right knee injury in the Season 85 finals against the Blue Eagles.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

Ultimately, the adrenaline rush of such a big game took over for Fortea as he pitched in seven points and a rebound to help UP split the season series with Ateneo.

"‘Yung bugso lang ng damdamin (nanaig). Parang ‘di ko na siya iniinda eh (‘yung right knee injury) dahil natalo kami sa Ateneo (nu’ng Round 1) and ‘yung last game ko pa against Ateneo," the UP guard said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Masaya ako personally dahil kakabalik ko lang at masaya ako sa panalo namin dahil nu’ng natalo kami nu'ng last na nakalaban namin Ateneo. Sobrang saya ko lang na natalo namin Ateneo ngayon," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph