David hardly surprised by Cabañero maturity ahead of 19th birthday

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas desperately needed a player to fill up the voids left by veterans Sherwin Concepcion and Bryan Santos.

And for the Growling Tigers' curtain raiser in UAAP Season 85, the team got the much-needed scoring leadership from sophomore Nic Cabañero who dropped 33 points in a 69-60 win against Adamson on Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

"Actually wala naman sigurong hindi magtitiwala sa skills ni Nic, 'no. I'm sure, lahat ng coaches, sa talent ni Nic, bibigyan siya ng opportunity na mag-grow. Lalo na nawala 'yung dalawa sa core namin, Bryan and Sherwin," said new UST coach Bal David, hardly surprised at the maturing game of the 18-year-old guard.

"Kinukuha namin 'yun sa nawala sa amin, 'yun ang inspiration namin. I think, 'yun ang sinabi ko sa kanila kanina eh. Dedicate this game doon sa dalawang nawala. Siguro, kaya nag-strive sila harder, kumbaga dinagdagan nila," he added.

The Cebuano guard shouldered a big load of the Tigers' offense and was highly efficient at putting the ball through the hoop on a 13/18 scoring clip.

Upping their confidence by getting an early season win was also on top of UST's checklist, relayed Cabañero.

"Sobrang overwhelmed and blessed ako, kasi ayun nga, pinagdadasal ko kasi. Lagi kong pinagdadasal na ibigay sa amin 'yung first win. Hindi lang 'yung first game, these upcoming games din. Kasi ito kasi ang magdi-dictate sa amin in the future, in the upcoming games," said Cabañero, who will be turning 19 on Monday.

"Pumunta pa 'yung parents ko dito galing from Cebu eh. So pinakita ko sa kanila 'yung intensity and kung paano ako maglaro. I'm so thankful kay Coach Bal, to the coaches, kasi ang laki ng tiwala nila sa akin. Isipin niyo 'yun, hindi ko naman sinasabi na bata pa ako, pero tinutulungan nila ako na mag-mature as a player," he continued.

Losing veterans in Concepcion and Santos, and a key recruit in Kean Baclaan to NU was a hard blow to be dealt with, but Cabañero was just thankful he had coaches to instill the right mindset in him.

"Lagi nila akong ina-advise kung paano mag-mature, paano mag-stay composed during the game. Ginawa ko lang talaga 'yung mga sinasabi nila," said Cabañero.

"For me, sobrang thankful din ako kay Coach Bal kasi hinahayaan niya ako kung ano 'yung gusto kong gawin sa court. Alam niya, naniniwala siya sa akin na kaya ko," Cabañero pointed out.

