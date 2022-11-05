Nic Cabañero yearns for help as UST stumbles to 8th straight loss

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas main man Nic Cabañero lamented his team's inability to finish the job after choking away a 19-point second half lead against the depleted Adamson side on Saturday.

"That time, frustrated ako sa self ko. We could have won that game. Sayang eh. Six seconds, natalo ka pa. Dalawa yung lamang tas natalo ka pa," he said of his televised outburst after the final buzzer.

"Syempre, frustrated ka talaga kapag ganoon ang nangyari. Super sad ako ngayon. Di ko na ma-express ang masasabi ko so kailangan ko someone to step up bilang naka-depend sa akin."

The Growling Tigers were in control most of the game and were up by two in the final seconds, before Adamson's Cedrick Manzano's three-point play altered the outcome, 56-55.

Cabañero, who scored 22 in the first three quarters, was rendered scoreless in the payoff period due to the Soaring Falcons' suffocating defense on him.

It also did not help that the last-place Tigers, which fell to a 1-8 record, only had the combo guard as the lone double-digit scorer.

The second-year Cabañero, on the other hand, is asking help from his teammates to help shoulder the scoring load.

"Gusto ko talaga matulungan ang team. Alam ng mga coaches na ang kailangan ko talaga is someone to step up for my team na yun nga, pag hirap na hirap na ako, kailangan may someone na may backup eh," remarked Cabañero.

"You're not a leader kung walang followers eh. Kailangan ko rin nang may shadow sa akin."

UST, under first year coach Bal David, will utilize its two-week Fiba break in looking to fix its problems on offense and slowly evolve from being a one-man show.

