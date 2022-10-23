Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    National U looks to regain share of lead, takes on FEU

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Jeff Napa
    Jeff Napa and the Bulldogs eye their sixth win in seven games.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    NATIONAL University and Ateneo look to end the first round of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament with big wins on Sunday at Ynares Center in Antipolo.

    Ateneo, running third with a 4-2 win-loss record, takes on the surprising University of the East squad at 1 p.m..

    NU (5-1) looks to rejoin University of the Philippines (6-1) on top as the Bulldogs face the Far Eastern University Tamaraws at 4:30 p.m.

    Things to know:

    LETTING THE DOGS OUT

    NU has certainly been the biggest surprise of the season, vaulting to the top of the standings with its 5-1 record.

    And it continued to turn heads after scoring an 80-76 victory over La Salle on Wednesday.

    Eyes will again be on Steve Nash Enriquez, John Lloyd Clemente, and Omar John as the Bulldogs look to extend the win streak to five.

    BUILDING MOMENTUM

    After a 0-5 start, FEU can finally smile after a 75-60 win over University of Sto. Tomas.

    L-Jay Gonzales remained as the Tamaraws' rock, with Bryan Sajonia, Patrick Sleat, and Xyrus Torres also delivering for the Morayta crew.

    One win won't cut it, though, and if coach Olsen Racela wants to make the Final Four, FEU must knock down some teams starting now.

    MAKING A STATEMENT

    Though holding a 4-2 record, Ateneo has been solid so far this season.

    Forthsky Padrigao has been a big reason for that, showing that he's ready to take the mantle as the team's lead guard and currently ranks as the No. 2 in the league in assists with 5.67 dimes per game.

    He's still young, but coach Tab Baldwin expects big things from him in the future.

    EARNING RESPECT

    No longer the league's whipping boys, UE has been one of the feel good stories of the season with its 3-3 card.

    Helping the case was the Red Warriors' admirable fight against UP before falling, 84-77, last Wednesday.

    But coach Jack Santiago isn't satisfied with just that as he wants the Recto crew to prove that they belong with the big boys in this duel against Ateneo. Luis Villegas and brothers Kyle and Nikko Paranada are tasked to lead the charge in this tiff anew.

