National U battles La Salle; UP takes on suprising UE

THE end of the first round is just around the corner and all eight teams are expected to give it their all action in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament resumes on Wednesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Things to know.

ACID TEST

National University (4-1) has vaulted to the top spot of the standings with coach Jeff Napa harping on the relentless attack from his Bulldogs.

But there's no greater gauge to that than La Salle (3-2), with the potent frontcourt of Michael Phillips and Kevin Quiambao posing a massive headache for the Jhocson side.

After splitting between UP and Ateneo, NU's performance against La Salle should be a good indicator if it is indeed a contender or just a mere pretender in their 11 a.m. game

Derick Pumaren and the Green Archers look to improve their 3-2 record. PHOTO: UAAP

SURPRISE, SURPRISE

No one expected University of the East (3-2) to be in this position, but the efforts of Luis Villegas and brothers Kyle and Nikko Paranada have been a game-changer for the Red Warriors.

The Recto crew has a chance to really show that it is for real as it tests its mettle against the defending champion University of the Philippines (4-1) at 4:30 p.m.

Carl Tamayo, JD Cagulangan, and the rest of the Fighting Maroons sure want to keep their groove going especially after repeating over Finals rival Ateneo last Sunday.

JEROM ON LOCK

Jerom Lastimosa was name-checked by coach Tab Baldwin as a potential MVP candidate even before the season began.

Eyes will be on the fourth-year guard as Adamson (2-3) plays Ateneo (3-2) at 1 p.m.

Forthsky Padrigao and Dave Ildefonso will be tasked to stop Lastimosa as the Blue Eagles also eye a bounce back win.

Olsen Racela and the Tamaraws hope to finally get a win. PHOTO: UAAP Season 85 Media Team

GET OUT OF THE CELLAR

Far Eastern University (0-5), saddled in its worst start in the Final Four era, gets a golden chance to snag its breakthrough win at 6:30 p.m.

University of Santo Tomas (1-4) is on a four-game slump and will miss Senegalese center Adama Faye for the contest after a one-game suspension.

L-Jay Gonzales and co. must capitalize on this opportunity for the Tamaraws, or else let Nic Cabanero will be ready to seize the day for the Growling Tigers.

