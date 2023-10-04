Racela feels Adamson would've closed UST out earlier if not for mental mistakes

UPON emerging victorious in an overtime thriller against UST, Adamson head coach Nash Racela was particularly critical of his wards' "mental mistakes" in the pivotal breaks of the game.

Leading by as many as 11 in the second half, the Falcons' edge evaporated en route to a late tug-of-war which ultimately swung Adamson's way.

The Tigers, however, played without its foreign student-athlete Adama Faye due to an undisclosed injury — a late development which Racela thinks heavily favored the Falcons.

"Credit goes to UST and Coach Pido (Jarencio)’s coaching staff. They really made it hard for us today even without their foreign student athlete (Adama Faye to injury)," Racela said.

But the focal point of Racela's critique on the Falcons is the recurrence of mental lapses, most especially in the endgame.

"We always remind them to minimize mental mistakes, especially for a team like us going up against stronger teams. The lesser mistakes you have, the more chances of winning. It’s a frustration I have as a coach kapag ‘yung players ko, hindi gumagamit (ng utak) at puro emotion lang," Racela said.

The Adamson mentor unpacked the said lapses that went down before and during the overtime period against UST.

"‘Yung three-pointer of (Migs) Pangilinan tapos ‘yung apat na three points, pinanood lang tumira. That’s a mental mistake. The foul to give, that was a mental mistake. Dapat hindi na hinahayaang mangyari ‘yung mga ganun." Racela explained.

"Even the last possession of UST where si (Nic) Cabanero tried to gamble and steal the ball at nakatira pa sila ng three-pointer, hindi na dapat nangyari ‘yun."

And as Adamson squares off with defending champion Ateneo in three days' time, Racela kept it real on how emotions can significantly come to play when fighting for wins.

"Maraming naging mental lapses and they were all in the endgame. If you want to give yourselves a good chance to win, dapat bawasan natin ‘yung mga lapses. Minsan when you are overwhelmed with emotions, ‘yun ‘yung nangyayari. You get really rattled. But in basketball, you have to have control," he added.

