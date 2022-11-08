Nash Racela glad to see Jaymalin, Manzano play steady in endgame

COACH Nash Racela was very pleased to see Adamson get past cellar-dwelling University of Sto. Tomas, crediting two unheralded players for their fine play in the endgame that pushed the Falcons back to a share of fourth.

Cedrick Manzano scored the game-tying bucket off a Joaquin Jaymalin inbounds pass and the go-ahead freebie with 7.1 seconds on the clock and Adamson went on to score a 56-55 win on Saturday for a 4-5 record in the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

Racela wouldn't deny that it wasn't the plan but he made it a point to make Manzano as one of the options for that game-winning play.

"Actually nagulat din ako. Syempre ano gagawin ko? He was an option, of course. Siya yung sumu-score nang marami kanina so we designed a play na pwede siya," he said. "But I was surprised with the pass of Joaquin Jaymalin. That was really daring."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Manzano finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Watch Now

"That’s the kind of person Cedrick is. What opportunity, maliit o malaki, he just takes advantage of it," said Racela.

"All the while, I was thinking ubos na ubos na siya dahil siya yung pinupuntahan namin. But it says a lot about his character and that’s something I hope he can share with the others."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Racela now expects more from Manzano as he tries to turn the young big into a more well-rounded winger.

"He’s really used to playing the five, but ang transition is playing the four," he said.

"This early in his career, nakakapag-kwatro na siya in his second year. Ang plano talaga is third year pa paglabas nung ibang seniors. Pero yun yung tawag ng tadhana. Kailangan na ngayon eh at nagiging ready siya. He’s making his adjustments, he’s learning how to play the four spot and it will help us really."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Manzano said he is willing to do what it takes for the team to win.

"Ginagawa ko lang talaga yung best ko," said the 6-foot-4 banger. "Pag napagod ka, makikita naman ng coaches na pagod ka at isa-sub ka nila. Yun lang yung mindset ko, go hard lang palagi tapos syempre pag pagod na, sub ka lang. At least nagawa mo yung best mo ng ganoong minutes."