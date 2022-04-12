Scorer Lastimosa draws Nash praise for dishing assist to dagger

IF there's something Adamson coach Nash Racela is happy for aside from his crew finally ending their string of heartbreaks in its 64-63 win over Far Eastern University, it's the continuous growth of Jerom Lastimosa to becoming the elite leader the coach views him to be.

The game-winning play was a perfect example for that.

Lastimosa drew the FEU defense when he drove to the hoop before finding an open Matty Erolon on the right corner to drain the go-ahead three-pointer with 3.0 seconds to spare.

Nash on Jerom Lastimosa playmaking

"He made the right decision in making that last pass," said the mentor.

"I always celebrate those plays, not because of the shot by Matt because I know he’s capable of making that and that’s his role in this team, but I celebrate more the pass, the assist that Jerom made. It’s because now he’s learning how to play and share the ball with his teammates."

For Racela, that play only typified how far Lastimosa has gone from that gung-ho guard aiming to prove that he deserves to be the Soaring Falcons' main man to the unquestionable leader who's willing to make the right decisions in every situation.

"He's getting better by the day," the coach remarked.

"That’s something that we teach not just to Jerom but to the whole team. Ang encouragement namin to everyone is just to make the right plays, make the right decisions, and by doing that, we get good results. Not necessarily the win but at least good results, hopefully. Yung play by play will eventually give us more victories."

Safe to say, Lastimosa has really embraced that process Racela has been talking about as he doesn't want to put too much on the win as he knows that there's still a mountain for Adamson to climb as it sits at 2-6.

"Yun nga yung sabi ni coach Nash na happy, but not totally happy kasi the job’s not yet done," he said.

Still, after absorbing close shaves in four of their six defeats losing by three points or less, Lastimosa is just happy to pull one through for the Soaring Falcons.

"Happy pa rin kami kasi finally nanalo na rin kami lalong lalo na sa mga ganyang sitwasyon. Parang naintindihan na namin yung mga endgame," he said.

