Racela denies rumors on Jerom Lastimosa's alleged rift with Adamson

JEROM Lastimosa has been the talk of the town as social media rumors emerge on alleged issues with Adamson in light of his recovery from a non-contact injury on his left leg.

After a spirited fightback for a hard-earned OT win over Ateneo, Falcons head coach Nash Racela addressed speculations on the future of the 5-foot-10 guard.

There is talk on social media that Lastimosa is being pressured by the team to return to action and delay a potentially season-ending surgery.

"Look, you can assume a lot of things. We are not moved by what other people think. We know what’s true and we have a plan with regards to Jerom (Lastimosa) and the team. So du’n kami naka-focus," Racela said.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Timing is crucial, timing is everything. But I like guys asking about him because he’s really the heart of Adamson, so tama rin naman na tinatanong niyo," he added.

While Racela also admits reading such online rumors and speculations on Lastimosa, his primary focus moving forward is with his wards on the court.

"I also read. Nakikita ko ‘yung stories online. But if you would see Jerom’s therapy and his drills that he’s doing, baka sabihin niyo ‘bakit hindi pa naglalaro ‘yan?" Racela said.

Ced Manzano had 12 points and Vince Magbuhos scored 11 points in the Falcons' second win of the season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Adamson mentor stressed that only Lastimosa's physical and mental readiness will dictate when his highly anticipated comeback will take place.

"Sila ‘yung nasa harap niyo ngayon (Ced Manzano and Vince Magbuhos). Si Jerom will do his part in leading the team. Kung ano pwede niya gawin sa team, gagawin niya. And then, when’s he ready, he’s able, then he will play."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph