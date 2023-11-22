Nash says midcourt exchange with Tab 'not for kids to hear'

WORDS have been said off the court, and even more were apparently thrown during Ateneo and Adamson’s do-or-die match for the final spot in the UAAP Final Four.

With under a minute left in the third frame, opposing head coaches Tab Baldwin and Nash Racela were both slapped with technical fouls for their verbal altercation on the sidelines.

The two tacticians gave varying accounts of what actually went down — with the former speaking in jest and the latter insinuating the severity of the words that were said.

"Well, I was I was really upset that the referee stepped in, I thought there was a real moment there where I had the opportunity to learn from Coach Nash (Racela) about my putting stroke and because he's an excellent golfer, and he was giving me some advice.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



"And I not only was upset that the referee stopped it but then he also gave both of us a technical foul and you know, but I'm not allowed and we're not allowed to talk about the referees," said Baldwin.

"So I'm just going to say thank you to the referee for you know, taking that learning moment away from me, but I'll talk to coach Nash and he'll get me out on the golf course and correct my putting. Lord knows it needs it," he added.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Racela took a different approach in addressing the word war.

"You really want the truth on what he said? You wanna know what came out of his mouth?" he said. "It's not for kids to hear. I'll just read when you write about it so I won't say it anymore."

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph