Nash says Jerom Lastimosa on track to becoming an elite playmaker

JEROM Lastimosa still needs some seasoning to become an elite playmaker.

But Adamson coach Nash Racela is happy to see his ward on the right path.

"I think he's getting there slowly. He still has a lot of things to learn pero hindi kami nagkukulang sa kanya. We will keep on reminding him on how can he improve his game on both ends," he said.

Lastimosa was the catalyst of Adamson's 82-66 victory over University of the East, their first win in UAAP Season 84 on Tuesday.

The Dumaguete-born dribbler sparked the Soaring Falcons' quick start as he scored 11 of his 14 points in the first quarter while also collecting two rebounds and two assists.

Jerom Lastimosa is key to teh Falcons' success in Season 84, says Nash Racela.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

Racela's patience should be understood as Lastimosa himself has taken to heart the demands of his coach.

"Like coach Nash said, I'm still learning. Kahit consistent ako sa game ko, kailangan ko pa talaga ng more learnings talaga para makadeliver ako sa team ko," he said.

But this early, Racela knows that he has something special in the 5-foot-10 guard.

"His ability to score and to create it's already a gift na binigay sa kanya, but there's still a lot more that he needs to learn kaya we're here to help him," he said.

