Napa the least surprised as Enriquez makes impact in return from injury

STEVE Nash Enriquez was glad to come up with significant contributions in limited minutes in his UAAP Season 85 debut, helping lift National University to victory over erstwhile unbeaten University of the Philippines.

Still recovering from a hamstring injury, 5-foot-9 guard made the most of his 17 minutes on the floor, finishing with 10 points, two assists, and two steals while also putting the game on lock by canning the game-icing free throws in the final 13.4 seconds.

NU's 80-75 win put the Bulldogs in a share of the lead at 3-1 as the Maroons suffered their first loss in four games.

"Naging patient lang ako. Di mangyayari ito kung walang plano si God para sa akin," said the , who had to endure watching from the sidelines in the Bulldogs' first three games.

"Keep the faith lang sa teammates ko kasi alam ko namang kaya nila. Kung matalo man, ensayo lang ng maayos at yung mga mali namin, i-correct na namin."

Jeff Napa and the Bulldogs have gained a share of the UAAP lead. PHOTO: UAAP

"Sobrang proud ako," he said, with NU's stunning win over UP a proof that its preseason success was no fluke. "Sabi ni Omar [John], grabe yung pag-trabaho namin day in and day out. Pinangarap talaga namin ito at sana sa panalo na ito, we want to gain respect din sa ibang teams."

Bulldogs coach Jeff Napa, too, was least surprised with Enriquez's game.

"Given naman yan. Ayoko lang madaliin kaya nga labas-masok siya kasi mahirap na."

"Pero sana magtuloy-tuloy na siya. Nasa 70-percent pa lang siya so hopefully mag 100-percent na siya this coming few days. Malaki naman ang tiwala ko sa bata na makaka-recover pero ayoko lang talaga madaliin. Credit sa PT namin dahil siya ang nag-alaga dito talaga. Hinintay ko lang na sabihan ako na pwede and good thing, di ako iniwan ni Nash sa ere. Ready agad yung bata kahit anong mangyari."

Enriquez vowed to always give it his all whenever his number is called.

"Sila coach, laging tanong sa akin na, 'Ok ka ba?' Alam ko naman sa sarili ko na ok ako pero may kirot pa rin. Pero sabi ko lang kay doc kahit labas-pasok, gusto ko lang makatulong sa team. Nakakatulong naman ako kahit nasa sidelines ako, kinakausap ko sila, pero iba yung nasa loob ako," he said.

"Thankful ako kay coach, sa PT sa pag-alaga sa akin, at thankful ako kay God at nakuha namin yung panalo na ito. It's a good win for us pero marami pa ring dapat pag-trabahuhin as a team and as individuals."

