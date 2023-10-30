Napa calls out NU subs for 'lack of effort' in loss to La Salle

FOUR injured players did not see action in NU's second loss of UAAP Season 86 to La Salle.

But apart from Steve Nash Enriquez (jaw), Jolo Manansala (groin), Reinhard Jumamoy (undisclosed), and Kenshin Padrones (cheek), there was one bigger thing missing from the Bulldogs in the eyes of head coach Jeff Napa — effort.

“Hindi rason ‘yung mga wala sa team ko eh. Ayokong mag-excuse dahil lang wala si Nash (Enriquez). Hindi ko rin masasabi kung mananalo kami kung nandito si Nash eh. It’s all about ‘yung mga naiwan na 12 players," said Napa.

"‘Yun nga ‘yung talagang questionable, siguro kukuryentehin ko para magising kasi ‘yung effort, ang bigat. Mabigat ‘yung pagkawala nu’ng lintik na effort,' he added.

What pains Napa more than losing to La Salle is how his Bulldogs squad seemed to be in a rare state of disarray and weren't putting in the work needed to dispatch a fellow title-contending team.



“Hindi naman sila ganun kabigat na mga nawala. Kaya nga ako merong 16 players. Ang mabigat, ‘yung hindi kami mag-perform nang better. At saka ‘yung effort, ‘yun ‘yung mabigat. Kung wala kaming effort, ganito ‘yung mangyayari sa’min. Hindi rason ‘yung mga nawala dito eh," Napa bared.

"Ang question ko dito, ‘yung effort na binigay namin in today’s game (versus La Salle) kasi ‘yun ‘yung wala. Ikaw ba naman magbigay ng 20 offensive rebounds sa kalaban mo, ‘di ko alam kung mananalo kami sa ganung sitwasyon. It’s all about effort.”

From here on out, Napa thinks it's best to move on, move forth, and see what else they can still do to finish the elimination round in the best possible position for the postseason.

“We lost. Ganun lang ka-simple. Give credit sa La Salle. We have to move forward, prepare against Ateneo and we’ll see kung anong mangyayari ulit," Napa said.

