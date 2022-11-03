Napa lauds Kapampangan forwards Manansala, Malonzo for big games vs Ateneo

NATIONAL University coach Jeff Napa was very pleased with the big games of Kapampangan forwards Jolo Manansala and Michael Malonzo in the 78-74 win over Ateneo on Wednesday in the UAAP men's basketball tournament.

"They imposed themselves. Pinakilala nila yung sarili nila na dalawang Kapampangan," he said.

Manansala, a sophomore forward from Bacolor, finally had his breakout, making timely cuts and impeccable reads on offense as he finished with a team-high 17 points, alongside 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

His biggest bucket was the go-ahead undergoal stab off of a Patrick Yu assist that gave the Bulldogs the 74-72 advantage with 38.3 seconds on the clock.

Malonzo, a fourth-year forward from the municipality of Mexico, also did his share on the defensive end, first with an emphatic block on a driving Dave Ildefonso before a crucial tip on BJ Andrade's inbounds pass to Kai Ballungay to force an out of bounds violation on the Blue Eagles.

He ended up with seven points and four boards in the contest.

Jeff Napa and the Bulldogs improve to 6-3, back to solo second behind the UP Maroons. PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

Yet for the duo, it's all about trusting Napa's system and doing whatever they could to contribute to the team's success.

"Nagtiwala lang talaga ako kay coach," said the 6-foot-4 Manansala. "Kumbaga pag pinasok niya ako, ready lang ako kahit ilang minuto man yun, to the point na kanina nga sobrang pagod ko na pero tinawag niya ako para i-sub ako. Yung tiwala ni coach, nandoon pa rin at thankful ako doon. Nakaka-build siya ng confidence ko lalo na sa ngayong game.

The 6-foot-2 Malonzo, who's seen as one of the veterans for this spunky young Bulldogs squad, echoed those and stated: "Kung ano yung maitutulong namin sa team, ibibigay talaga namin. Kami nila Robert [Minerva], kami nila John Lloyd [Clemente], kailangan i-guide namin yung mga bago para mag-fit in lahat sa system."

The two are just among the few in the long line of Kapampangan ballers who have thrived under the guidance of Napa, including Justine Baltazar and Mark Dyke back in his time with the Bullpups and Larry Muyang when he was with Letran.

Manansala is hopeful that they could serve as a model to the next generation of hoopers from Pampanga.

"Para maging inspiration din sa mga batang nandoon lalo na sa mga hinahawakan ni Gov. [Delta Pineda] na nangangarap din makalaro dito sa Maynila," he said.

