Napa deflects credit for back-to-back semis berths: 'Hindi ako lifesaver ng NU'

IN a bid to revive a once-struggling NU Bulldogs side from finishing last in UAAP Season 82, Jeff Napa's appointment as head coach has now lifted NU to back-to-back Final Four berths.

NU clinched its second straight Final Four appearance with a feisty 68-57 win over FEU and will figure in a down-the-wire race for the twice-to-beat places against joint leader UP at 9-2 (win-loss).

With a breakthrough victory, Napa praised his army of brilliant coaches who stood with him in a productive two-year stint with the Bulldogs to date.

Among the standout names in a formidable NU coaching staff are Siot Tanquingcen, Danny Ildefonso, Vic Yacasiano, Leo Pujante, Jay Agleron, Raul Lacson, and Dennis Llames.

"Hindi naman ako lifesaver ng NU. Isa lang akong ingredient, isa ako sa pieces ng NU kasi siyempre hindi ko naman magagawa ‘yun kung ‘di dahil sa coaches ko eh. Hindi ko pwede sabihing assistant ‘yun. Mga OGs ko ‘yun eh. Sila ‘yung mas maraming nalalaman sa’kin at talagang tinutulungan ako," said Napa.

"Thankful ako sa mga coaches ko talaga na willing to step up kahit medyo may saltik ‘yung utak ko, talagang may pasensya rin sila sa’kin.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Blessed ako kasi napapalibutan ako ng magagaling na coaches. Hindi lang dahil sa’kin (‘yung recent successes namin), hindi lang ako ‘yun. Composed kami ng 30-man (team) na talagang nakikipag-balagtasan," he added.

Napa also thanked the NU management, led by the esteemed Sy clan, for their unwavering support to the squad through thick and thin.

"Hopefully, maging consistent with the support of management. Hindi naman namin magagawa ‘to kung hindi kami binibigyan ng full, all-out support talaga from Sir Hans (Sy), Sir Manny (Sy), our managers, our president, lahat ng school officials sa NU talagang nasa likod namin," Napa said.

"Kahit magwala ako sa loob ng court, pipikit na lang ‘yung mga ‘yun eh kasi alam naman nila kung sino ako talaga. Thankful ako na binigyan ako ng tamang desisyon na i-lead ‘tong team na ‘to at binigyan nila ako ng 100% support na kahit anong gawin ko dito sa team na ‘to, ‘ikaw bahala.’ Basta ang usapan lang dito, makipag-compete kami," he added.

Restoring lost glory for NU

Succeeding fellow juniors' champion mentor Goldwin Monteverde came as a blessing in disguise for Napa, who strived to be in the best headspace to lead his alma mater NU.

"Siguro, naging blessing in disguise din na nawalan ng coach dito (na nagbigay-daan sa) pagbabalik ko (kaya) naghanap ako ng tamang mindset at tamang coaches," said Napa.

"Actually, nandu’n naman dati sa taas ‘yung NU eh. Kumbaga, nawala lang. Medyo nag-relax, nakalimutan so binabalik namin talaga. At least kahit papano, naipakita namin talaga ngayon na we’re on the right track," he added.

Playing the Bulldogs' way

Alongside its bid to end a nine-year title drought, Napa doesn't want his wards to be contented with a semis berth and instead, prove their doubters wrong.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

"Pangit tingnan ‘yun (na isiping pasok na kami sa Final Four), baka makuntento ‘yung team. Hindi dapat kami makuntento sa ganun, para at least kung ano ‘yung gustong gawin namin or goal namin, ma-achieve namin," Napa said.

"Nu’ng bubble, napakita namin ‘yung identity namin. Last year, we made it to the Final Four, first time ulit na nakabalik for eight years. Ngayon, nakabalik ulit.

"Hopefully, maging maganda ulit ‘yung approach namin (sa Final Four) this season para maipakita pa rin namin sa mga nakalimot na ito pa rin kami," he stressed.

