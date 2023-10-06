Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Cholo Añonuevo says no time to panic for 0-2 FEU Tamaraws

    Añonuevo confident only a matter of time before Tamaraws can get act together
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    PHOTO: Patrick Romero

    FEU scoring ace Cholo Añonuevo has had a fairly decent start to his UAAP season with averages of 12 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 assists through two games.

    However, the same can't be said of the Tamaraws who as a collective unit sit rock-bottom in the league table at 0-2 (win-loss).

      READ: NU holds steady against resilient FEU for back-to-back wins

      The 6-foot-4 guard and former Baby Tamaraw, who spent a year training in the U.S. in 2020, is not hitting the panic button just yet despite a shaky start to the season.

      "Hindi pa naman (cause for concern ‘yung loss to NU)," Añonuevo said.

      "‘Yung laro na ‘yun, I just wanted to help the team in any way possible. If it was defense, help side, or attack the basket, get their import sa foul trouble, tumulong sa bigs, anything to help the team win, ‘yun ‘yung gusto kong gawin," he said.

      But the sophomore ace did admit that there are immediate concerns on chemistry-building and decision-making from both personal and team standpoints.

      "I just have to become a better teammate and gather the guys around the endgame kasi medyo watak pa kami sa endgame and we don’t know what to do," Añonuevo said.

      "I feel like we have to come together as a team, as a unit, follow the instructions of everyone, and see what we can do together kaysa sa isa-isa."

      FEU (0-2) gets another shot at a first win under newly minted head coach Denok Miranda when it squares off with UE (1-1) on Saturday, 5 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

      PHOTO: Patrick Romero

