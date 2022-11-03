MVP frontrunner Schonny Winston keeps focus on La Salle title bid

SCHONNY Winston wouldn't mind being regarded as the MVP frontrunner but his main focus remains on leading La Salle to the championship this UAAP Season 85.

"I'd rather be called champion than MVP. That's how I feel about it," he said on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard currently leads the league with his 21.3 points, while also collecting 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.0 steals, allowing him to finish first in the statistical points race with 84.429 SPs.

Winston would be humbled to take home the top individual plum -- which could make him the first Green Archer to win the honors since Ben Mbala won it in 2016 and 2017.

But he insisted that winning the chip with La Salle, a feat the school hasn't done since 2016, is his bigger calling.

"I'm really honored to be the top candidate but I really also wanna contest for the crown as well," he said.

That's why it pained the Fil-Am guard to be hobbled by his calf injury that kept him on the sidelines in La Salle's 57-53 defeat to Far Eastern University on Wednesday.

Winston, along with ailing players like Michael Phillips, Raven Cortez, and Ice Blanco, couldn't do anything as the Green Archers stumbled to their third straight loss to fall to 3-5.

"It was definitely a tough loss because we missed a lot of players and this was one of the wins that we needed to get to really get us over the hump. We were looking forward to get a victory and we fell short this game," he said.

Nonetheless, the 23-year-old scorer lauded the rest of the squad for stepping up in their absence as he stays positive despite the team's recent struggles.

"It showed that we can compete and win even though the three starters are missing," he said, believing that it's only a matter of time before La Salle can get back to its old winning ways.

"We still haven't learned from round one where we close a game in the fourth quarter and we lost a lot of games in the fourth quarter in the last closing moments. That's one of the challenges we kind of have to overcome or really focus on in these last couple minutes because that's where you win games."

