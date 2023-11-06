Quiambao tunes out MVP chants, refuses to take days off as Final Four nears

KEVIN Quiambao was serenaded with MVP chants by a good half of the 13,469-strong crowd in La Salle's vengeful Round 2 victory over league leader UP.

But for the league's current MVP frontrunner, his huge leap in form is a product of his "no days off" mentality as the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament enters its home stretch.

In fact, the week-long All Saints Day break was merely additional gym time for fitness junkie Quiambao — one that is clearly paying off for La Salle's leading scorer this season.

"Nagkaroon lang kami ng two-day break (for All Saints Day). Nu’ng two-day break, hindi ko rin napigilang mag-work-out eh. Naka-base lang ako sa program nila Coach Migs Aytona and nagta-trust lang ako sa program nila," Quiambao said.

"Sobrang ganda lang talaga ng kinakalabasan. ‘Yung outcome, nagbubunga na. Sobrang saya lang na umaabot na ko sa ganitong punto na humble and blessed," he added.

And after another double-double of 22 points and 12 boards in the win over UP, Quiambao underscored how his outstanding numbers come as a result of his continued trust in head coach Topex Robinson's system.

"Hindi ko pinipilit na dumating ‘tong mga stats na ‘to. Nagta-trust lang ako sa system, sa teammates ko. Kita niyo naman na lahat halos nag-contribute kasi gustong-gusto naming manalo ngayong gabi (versus UP).

"Talagang dinoble ko lang ‘yung effort ko. Good thing naman na ‘yung mga sitwasyon (sa laro), umaayon sa’kin. Laging nasa isip ko na hinding-hindi na ko pwedeng matalo this game dahil every game matters na this second round," Quiambao explained.

'Overwhelming' MVP chants for KQ

In nearly every possession that went Quiambao's way, MVP chants filled a jam-packed Mall of Asia Arena on a Sunday evening — a rather 'overwhelming' experience for the man himself.

"Sobrang nakaka-overwhelm (‘yung MVP chants) pero ayun nga, malayo pa nga ‘tong season. Focus lang muna sa kung anong nasa harap namin," said Quiambao.

"Ginagawa ko lang ‘yung trabaho ko, doble effort lang, at ‘yung mga resulta namin gumaganda. Lagi ngang sinasabi sa’kin ni Coach Topex (Robinson) na dapat maging mas aggressive pa ko," he added.

