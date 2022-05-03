Monteverde reminds UP to stay grounded after handing Ateneo rare loss

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde urged his team not to get carried away from the emotional high after the Fighting Maroons snapped Ateneo’s 39-game winning streak on the final day of the UAAP Season 84 eliminations.

Monteverde said the UP win over Ateneo is definitely a morale-boost for the Fighting Maroons, but emphasized that the campaign isn’t over yet.

“Winning against Ateneo, siyempre it’s a big achievement for us and knowing ‘yung Ateneo, 13-0, ang haba ng streak nila, one thing good, for me, kanina is ‘yung team namin stayed as a team no matter how close the game was,” said Monteverde.

Bigger picture for UP

“May mga ups and downs along the way and whatever we talked about on being a team, even in times of struggle, nakita natin kanina. Sa akin, I’m happy for the win. But right now, siyempre we need to think about also ‘yung bigger picture. We are going on sa semifinals. We need to prepare for that,” Monteverde said.

Continue reading below ↓

The next battle is against La Salle, with UP armed with a twice-to-beat advantage after finishing the eliminations second with a 12-2 win-loss record. Like the Ateneo second round game, UP’s matches against La Salle during the season were also close, with the Fighting Maroons winning by an average margin of 2.5 points.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Monteverde said the close victories were an experience that the Maroons will need as they play the Green Archers again on Wednesday, 2 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Marami kaming game na parang ganito na close game na ‘yung trust nila with each other, hindi naman nawala. And hopefully, i-carry over namin ito sa semis,” said Monteverde.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.