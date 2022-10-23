CARL Tamayo's sprained ankle from University of the Philippines' previous game remained a cause of concern for coach Goldwin Monteverde that he admitted managing the minutes of the reigning Rookie of the Year.

"Naka-recover na si Carl pero hindi pa 100-percent. So yes, medyo ni-limit namin yung time niya today," he said on Saturday.

Tamayo did not start for the first time this season and only logged nine minutes on the floor, but he still scored nine points on top of two assists and one rebound in the Fighting Maroons' comfortable 76-51 rout of University of Santo Tomas.

Monteverde is also hoping to have JD Cagulangan in the pink of health for the second round.

The good news is the playmaker looks primed for a return from a left hamstring injury.

"Definitely come second round, maglalaro na rin si JD," said Monteverde of Cagulangan who only suited up for one game - curiously against Ateneo - for the entirety of the first round.

The Maroons hope to get a boost in the second round with the return of Joel Cagulangan. PHOTO: UAAP

"Syempre minsan kasi day-to-day eh. Like last time, nasa isip namin talagang healthy na siya but hindi natin gusto yung minsan na nangyayari sa game. Credit talaga sa mga PT namin and coaching staff at talagang tinututukan nila ang mga players sa mga injuries."

For Monteverde, there's only one thing he could wish for as the Fighting Maroons' title retention drive kicks up a notch.

"Hopefully come second round, mas healthy na rin kami," he admitted, while focusing on the continued development that he has preached to his team from the on-set of him taking over the program.

"Every time na naglalaro kami, we'll really give it our best. At the same time, importante lang for us is whatever naman yung ma-meet naamin sa loob ng floor during that game, we will face the challenge and try to overcome it as a team. Of course, we'll strive hard to improve more from the first round."

