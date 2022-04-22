Shock loss to Adamson exposes chinks in UP armor

DID University of the Philippines' unwanted habit of starting slow finally catch up to it?

Fighting Maroons coach Goldwin Monteverde really doesn't want to entertain the chatter after seeing his side's eight-game win streak snapped after a shock 66-58 loss to Adamson on Thursday.

Monteverde on UP loss to Adamson

To him, despite the spate of slow starts that has plagued UP, what matters more to him is how the Diliman side will be able to fix its consistency issues.

"Marami kaming games na nag-start kami ng slow. But I guess kahit naman mag-start strong ka, kung hindi ka din naman maging consistent sa dulo, wala ring pupuntahan," he said.

It's a problem that Monteverde has been hell-bent on fixing especially with the loss to the Soaring Falcons exposing a few chinks in the Fighting Maroons' armor.

UP shot only 31-percent from the field in this game, way below its 42-percent field goal shooting prior to the game. It also had eight assists only in this tiff, a far cry from its 17.3-dime average.

More alarming was on the defensive end where the UP defense allowed Adamson to shoot on a 38-percent clip. The Fighting Maroons currently rank in the bottom half of field goals allowed, with their foes shooting 37.8-percent against them.

"I think yung pinaka concern is to be consistent with what we're doing, especially sa defensive end. We really need to improve on that para sa akin. We also need to move the ball more," said Monteverde.

"We’re working on it. With regards sa ganung situation, we need to really work on that. Ang importante naman dito and lagi ko naman sinasabi sa kanila na whether it’s a win or a loss, importante kung ano yung mga ma-take home dito, kung ano ba yung mga dapat naming gawin moving towards sa mga bigger games."

UP better fix those problems come Saturday as it meets La Salle in a battle for the second spot, a game that Monteverde is well aware of the heightened stakes with the Final Four just around the corner.

"Syempre we have to be ready for La Salle lalo na yung games nila they’re going up," he said. "Napagusapan naman na before na we're in a kind of season na walang panahon to feel bad. Importante yung Saturday game kaagad so we’ll be looking forward to prepare for La Salle."

