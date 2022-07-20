Monteverde clarifies Felicilda, Torres not yet officially part of UP

JANJAN Felicilda and Reyland Torres are still not officially part of the University of the Philippines even if they're joining the Fighting Maroons' preseason buildups.

Monteverede on UP recruits

Coach Goldwin Monteverde issued the clarification as the two were seen repping the Diliman crew in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Invitational Tournament last Sunday.

"Nothing official yet as they have yet to be enrolled. They have yet also to go through the usual process from the UP Varsity Athletics committee," the champion coach told Spin.ph.

Monteverde did indicate that the two have been practicing with UP since they left National University, but as of now, nothing's final yet.

"They have been practicing for a few days with us and so far, happy naman kami sa kanila. Sakto din ang timing na merong preseason league like UCBL so we thought that masubukan na sila as early as now to see how they will blend with the team," he said.

Felicilda and Torres have been solid in their rookie seasons for the Bulldogs this past UAAP Season 84.

The 5-foot-7 Felicilda tallied 7.0 points 4.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 21 minutes of play, while the 6-foot-1 Torres garnered 7.9 points and 2.4 boards in 14 minutes of action for NU.

If their transfer pushes through, it would reunite them with Monteverde and former NU Bullpups peers Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, Terrence Fortea, Harold Alarcon, and Cyril Gonzales in Diliman.

They will have to undergo a year of residency before being cleared to play in UAAP Season 86 next year.

