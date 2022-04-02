'Missing link' John Lloyd Clemente finally shows up for NU

FOR a team as defensive-minded as National University, someone has to be able to rack up the points.

John Lloyd Clemente has that responsibility on his shoulders.

But through the Bulldogs' first three games, he hasn't really played up to the expectations much to the dismay of coach Jeff Napa.

"Siya ang missing link the past few games. Kita mo yung gigil sa ilang years na di nakapaglaro, gustong magpakita kaya ganoon yung naging performance niya," Napa said.

Clemente hasn't really been his old deadly self in the early goings of UAAP Season 84, averaging only 8.7 points on 12 percent shooting from deep — way below the expected output for someone regarded as the team's man man.

All those frustrations, however, finally ended on Saturday as Clemente led NU to a 73-68 stunner of Far Eastern University for its second win in four games.

The 6-foot-3 guard spearheaded the Bulldogs with 18 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep, on top of nine rebounds and six assists as he finally heeded the advice of Napa and the rest of the coaches.

"Tama yung sinasabi ni coach eh. Naghahanap ako ng puntos sa mga past games namin. Pinamukha sa akin ni coach na hindi dapat ganoon kasi hindi ko laro yun eh," Clemente said.

"Parang nagising ako at napag-isip isip ako na doon ako dapat pumunta sa mga strength ko at hayaan ko lang yung game dumating sa akin."

John Lloyd Clemente and the Bulldogs even their record to 2-2.

PHOTO: UAAP

Napa is just glad to see Clemente break out of this funk and hopes to see more of the guy who lit up for 38 points in his rookie season in 2018.

"During our practice, we talked about our execution and masaya naman ako na yung leaders namin, nag-settle down. Si JLC, we keep on reminding him na wag niyang hanapin yung tira at kusang darating yun and luckily, nakinig na siya," he said.

"Everything will follow basta sumunod sila sa system. At least, nakuha na nila yung ibig sabihin namin. Pabigat ng pabigat na yung mga laro so kailangan namin ng total team effort para makuha ang mga panalo," he said.

