Michael Phillips values lessons learned from idol Baltazar

MICHAEL Phillips' rookie season with La Salle will always be a special one for the Fil-Am rebounding demon.

Not only did his introduction to Philippine basketball end with La Salle reaching the Final Four and him taking his place in the UAAP Season 84 Mythical Team, he also values the time spent teaming up with his idol Justine Baltazar.

"Siya ang inspiration ko, yung idol ko sa team at buong UAAP. Di pa ako sanay na I was able to play with him because I look up to him," he said on Wednesday.

The praise may come as a surprise for many, yet the 19-year-old banger said that he has always looked up to Baltazar even before coming in from the US.

"Kahit nasa States pa ako, I idolized him," said Phillips, who averaged 8.13 points, 12.0 rebounds, 1.31 blocks, 1.25 assists, and 1.06 steals in a season highlighted by his 26-board performance against University of the East.

Phillips has learned a lot in his freshman year in Taft and he's happy that he's got someone like Baltazar to show him the way.

"Marami akong natutunan sa season na ito. Maraming bagay na I can carry with me to the next season," he said. "One of the biggest things I've learned is yung Lasallian community. Napakaganda ng support ng community.

"Manalo o matalo, nandyan sila so going to the next season, nandyan sila. Binigay nila yung passion and energy that I can really go out each game for them."

All the learnings from Baltazar he now hopes to apply as Phillpis will now be counted on to lead the future for the Green Archers upon the former's graduation.

"Just laging may tiwala sa sarili mo. Yun ang laging sinasabi ni Balti," he said. "There's always, 'Trust yourself, play with your teammates, and trust the system.' Marami akong natutunan from Balti, how to lead a team, how carry and shoulder the team."

