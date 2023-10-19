Michael Phillips grateful to Topex for helping with his development on and off court

ALTHOUGH Michael Phillips' best performance for La Salle this season didn't translate to victory against UP, he remains immensely grateful for what his new mentor Topex Robinson has done for him as a player and a person.

Sitting beside Robinson as the Archers slid to 3-3 (win-loss), Phillips took time to honor the squad's chief tactician in his first few UAAP games at the helm.

"I'm really maturing with this guy (Topex Robinson) right here. I just play basketball but he's showing me everything that goes into basketball and it's not just putting the ball in the basket or having practices," the youngest Phillips brother said.

Phillips says being under a coach sush as Robinson is vital in his pursuit of growth both on and off the court.

"I don't think this guy and the coaching staff gets a lot of credit. He's teaching us how to be young men, how to be in society, how to live the right way. And my biggest thing is using these games to really understand what he's talking about.

"I'm really grateful to have coaches like Coach Topex. I think that's something that kind of goes under the table, but that's just something that I'm grateful for with coach."

"It’s UP. It’s always gonna be crazy, their fans always come out in numbers. But my biggest thing against that, I know we got La Salle community behind us.

"With our La Salle fans, I feel like we can do anything. I just turn to the crowd and went to them because just like us fighting (on the court), they were fighting for us too on a Wednesday night."

