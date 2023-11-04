Racela hopes Adamson holdovers 'mature faster' in absence of blue-chip recruits

AS Adamson ushered its post-Jerom Lastimosa era, head coach Nash Racela shared his satisfaction on how his players have coped with such a drastic change.

Racela explains, however, that he is far from contented with the belief that there is still plenty left in the Falcons' tank on the road to the Final Four.

"I’ll be unfair to my players if I say I’m not satisfied with what I’m getting from them. Of course we’re happy as a coaching staff na itinatawid nila ‘yung team," Racela said.

Moving forward, Racela has one main call for his Falcons — "mature faster."

"We hope that our players mature faster. Ganyan lang ‘yan eh. We can’t recruit blue-chip players, hindi ‘yan ‘yung programa namin sa Adamson.

"We try to be patient with their development, but siyempre hindi naman habang buhay. That’s why we always tell them na pabilisin ‘yung growth nila," said Racela.

Now at 5-5 (win-loss) with four games to spare in the elimination round, Racela wants more from the Falcons in the home stretch to replicate its last-gasp charge to the semis last season.

"We’re happy with what we’re getting but we’re not satisfied that much yet."

