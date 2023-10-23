Ateneo rookie Mason Amos glad he's 'improving bit by bit' after rough start

IN his best game in an Ateneo shirt to date, rookie Mason Amos relished the chance to make amends for what he ruled to be a 'horrible' start to his rookie campaign.

Amos recorded a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds in the win over UP but deflected all credit as Ateneo avoided a third overtime loss.

"Honestly, it was a team effort. If we didn’t have all our guys stepping up today, I don’t we would’ve gotten the jump on (UP) so props to the team. We really stepped up as a cohort and we played defense all the way to the final buzzer," said Amos.

"We went to OT and it was an up-and-down game which could’ve gone either way, so I just wanna give credit to the guys because they deserve it."

Stepping up big

With his flat start to the season at the back of his mind, the 19-year-old Fil-Aussie big man knew he had to make the most of every opportunity.

"For me, it was just about getting a good look. Shot clock was running down so the only thing that was in my mind at the time was trying to get a shot off because it would’ve been a turnover. But then, you get something that just falls and I guess I just had to do it like that.

"And having to improve throughout the year, I know that my defense was horrible at the start of the year. I guess just improving bit by bit is what it’s about. I still got a lot of years ahead of me and my development is up to this guy right here (Tab Baldwin) so big props to him too," Amos shared.

Composure is key

Amos also underlined how UP's late comeback in regulation, which was rather expected as far as he is concerned, further validates his belief that 'any team is beatable in this league.'

"I think we just did a good job keeping composed. We know they're (UP) gonna make a comeback because they're a good team so we just stayed composed and stuck to what we can control," Amos said.

"Any team is beatable in this league. You saw today UST got its first win as well. So any team can beat anyone in this league and we have to take every game as serious as the other games."

