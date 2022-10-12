Maroons take on Bulldogs as brothers Olsen, Nash clash

UNDEFEATED University of the Philippines clashes with National University, while brothers Olsen and Nash Racela face off as Far Eastern University and Adamson collide in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena.

Things to know about Wednesday's loaded schedule.

NO BIG DEAL

Despite both teams downplaying the situation, the tension is palpable between UP (3-0) and NU (2-1).

With the offseason defections of Janjan Felicilda and Reyland Torres, the Bulldogs certainly want to be the first to inflict a blemish on the Fighting Maroons' record when they face off at 1 p.m.

All eyes will be on John Lloyd Clemente as he aims to lead NU past UP which will lean on former Bullpups Carl Tamayo and Terrence Fortea.

Coaches Olsen Racela and Nash Racela face off for the first time this season.

SIBLING RIVALRY

Olsen and Nash split their season series last season.

Now, Adamson (1-2) has tje advantage against the still winless FEU (0-3). They clash at 6:30 p.m.

Nash Racela is again counting on Jerom Lastimosa to lead the Soaring Falcons, but Olsen certainly doesn't want the Tamaraws to match their worst start in 16 years and will lean on L-Jay Gonzales.

ON A HIGH

La Salle (2-1) got a big win over archival Ateneo last week and is heavily favored over struggling University of the East (1-2) in the 4:30 p.m. game.

Michael Phillips is doubtful to play after suffering a chipped tooth, but with Schonny Winston leading the way, the Green Archers are still favored to extend their win streak to three.

BOUNCE BACK

On the flipside, Ateneo (2-1) wants nothing but to redeem itself after that weekend loss, and unfortunately, University of Santo Tomas (1-2) stands in its way.

The two teams face off at 11 a.m., with Forthsky Padrigao expected to do better for the Blue Eagles in this tiff against the Growling Tigers.

Nic Cabanero also looks to recover from a tough shwoing in UST's previous game.

