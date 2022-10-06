Maroons slow starts again a concern for Goldwin Monteverde

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines coach Goldwin Monteverde rued the Maroons' slow starts in in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The Fighting Maroons trailed by 16 before beating Adamson, and was behind by 10 before edging out La Salle.

"Syempre pag ako, ayaw naman natin kapag slow start. Hangga't maari, gusto natin... Yun ang what I think we need to work on yung how to start strong," said Monteverde.

"And siguro, isang bagay na rin na you know, nakikita naman natin towards the second half, kaya naman namin maglaro ng mas maayos. So, if we could do it from the start until the game ends, syempre yun yung goal namin."

Monteverde credited the defending champions' improved ball movement during the second half and overtime, completing 15 assists against eight in the first 20 minutes.

UP was able to go ahead briefly in the third through a 19-0 run, 52-49, and was neck-and-neck against Adamson until the end of regulation. The Maroons, however, were able to drop a 13-4 bomb in the extension to win, 87-78.

Zavier Lucero also said that the loss of floor general JD Cagulangan was a big reason for less ball movement, but says the rest of the team can pick up the slack.

"We got guys stepping up, and that's all you can ask for until [Cagulangan] is back," said Lucero, who scored 15.

"Terrence [Fortea] played well today and a lot of our point guards, they're coming from playing different positions so the fact that they're in there and stepping up to the task means a lot for our team moving forward for them to continue to try to grow in that point guard role. So as long as they keep doing that, I think we'll be fine."

