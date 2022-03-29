Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wait worth it as La Salle finally unleashes Mark Nonoy

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Mark Nonoy La Salle vs NU 2
    Mark Nonoy says the Archers have a long way to go.
    PHOTO: UAAP Season 84 media team

    INSTANT impact was what Mark Nonoy made in his La Salle debut as he had a big hand in its 59-55 escape of National University on Tuesday.

    Mark Nonoy on La Salle debut

    But truth be told, the La Carlota, Negros Occidental really felt like he was making up for lost time after sitting out the season-opening game against University of the East on Saturday.

    "Umasa ako sa first game na makalaro, pero ginawa ng PT namin at ng coaches na magpahinga muna," he said, with coach Derick Pumaren opting to rest him for his hamstring injury.

    Mark Nonoy La Salle vs NU

    Yet when the chains were taken off, Nonoy made sure to make every minute count as he guided the Green Archers to their second straight win in UAAP Season 84.

    The UAAP Season 82 Rookie of the Year carried the Taft side in the fourth quarter as he dropped 10 of his 13 points in a decisive final canto, while also gathering four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in his first game for the green-and-white.

    It's certainly a riveting feeling for Nonoy who expressed pure gratitude to Pumaren for finally setting him free.

    "Thankful ako na nakalaro ako sa second game," the University of Santo Tomas transferee quipped.

      Still, Nonoy understands that he has to be patient in this new home of his, knowing that the games which matter the most are those in the end of the season.

      "Para rin sa akin, elimination round pa lang so mahaba dapat yung [pasensya] kasi maiksi lang ang tournament," he said.

