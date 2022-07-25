Marc Pingris joins loaded FEU Tamaraws coaching staff

MARC Pingris is going back to his roots and will join the Far Eastern University coaching staff.

The former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay confirmed the development on Monday as he watched the Tamaraws in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

"Ito naman yung gusto natin, yung makapagturo sa mga bata," the 40-year-old told Spin.ph.

This will be a homecoming of sorts for Pingris who attended FEU in the early 2000s before suiting up for the Philippine School of Business Administration.

He shared that it was no less than FEU president Anton Montinola who asked him to beef up the staff of coach Olsen Racela. He was asked to be part of the coaching think tank as early as last year.

Marc Pingris is eager to help FEU improve its defense. PHOTO: PBA Images

Pingris set to attend training starting this Friday and is expected to sit on the Tamaraws' bench in the coming games.

"Magsisimula na ako. Excited ako na patatagin yung mga players ng FEU. Doon naman tayo nakilala eh, sa depensa," he said.

Pingris joins an already loaded FEU crew with Racela already having Johnny Abarrientos, Denok Miranda, and Mark Isip, as well as Eric Gonzales, Allan Albano, and Jonathan de Guzman on staff.

