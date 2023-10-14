Mapua brings down Lyceum, seizes solo NCAA lead

THE Mapua Cardinals took down the Lyceum Pirates, 87-83, to seize the top spot in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Saturday.

Clint Escamis gave the Mapua crowd a treat in the Saturday thriller, scoring the team's last five points on a three-pointer and two free throws as the Cardinals won their fourth straight game - and sixth in seven games overall.

Escamis' late heroics saved the day for the Cardinals, who nearly blew a 17-point lead and were nervously sitting on an 85-83 lead after Enoch Valdez split his free throws for the Pirates in the dying seconds.

Escamis led the Mapua squad with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists while Warren Bonifacio contributed 20 points and 3 rebounds.

Mapua outrebounded Lyceum, 44-37.

John Bravo finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Mclaude Guanada added 13 points and one assist for the Pirates, who fell to 6-2.

The scores:

Mapua 87- Escamis 20, Bonifacio 20, Hernandez 15, Cuenco 13, Soriano 6, Dalisay 6, Asuncion 3, Rosillo 2, Recto 2, Fornis 0, Igliane 0

LPU 83- Bravo 19, Gaudana 13, Valdez 11, Umali 10, Barba 10, Penafiel 8, Cunanan 5, Villegas 5, Montano 2, Moralejo 0, Omandac 0, Saure 0, Aviles 0

Quarterscores: 29-21; 54-44; 75-68; 87-83

