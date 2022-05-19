Malick Diouf pays old stomping grounds CEU a visit

MALICK Diouf has never forgotten where he came from.

Now a UAAP champion with the University of the Philippines, the Senegalese center still found a way to pay his old alma mater a visit as he returned to Centro Escolar University on Thursday.

Malick Diouf visits CEU

The Scorpions shared their photo with the Finals MVP as he received a warm welcome from program director Jeff Perlas and head coach Chico Manabat.

CEU will forever have a place on Diouf's heart with this being his first school in the country after being recruited by coach Derick Pumaren.

He led the Scorpions to a bridesmaid finish in the 2019 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup despite seeing half of the team scrapped due to a game-fixing controversy, while still fighting through and even winning that year's NCRAA crown.

It proved to be Diouf's lone season in CEU as he transferred to UP in December that year before being a pivotal part of the Fighting Maroons' championship-winning squad this UAAP Season 84.

