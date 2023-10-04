Malick Diouf insists retaining MVP title least of his priorities

IT'S all business for reigning UAAP men's basketball MVP Malick Diouf after two showstopping performances to begin the UP Maroons' redemption run in Season 86.

Retaining the MVP title is the least of his priorities, he insists.

Averaging 19.5 points, 16.5 boards, and 3.5 blocks in UP's first two outings, Diouf underscored how he could not care any less about reclaiming the league's top individual honor.

"I’m not here for individual awards. I just wanna play. I’m just here to play and help my team. And everybody (in the league) wants to improve so (the MVP award) is a bonus," Diouf stressed.

In similar fashion, the 6-foot-11 Senegalese bruiser, who has already locked horns with Adamson's OJ Ojarikre and UE's Precious Momowei, is focused on his own on-court display and exploits than focusing on his foreign counterparts this season.

"(I play) the same way I took on the last import of Adamson and (UE’s Precious Momowei). So I’ll just play my game and keep on listening to my coaches. Whatever they’ll tell me to do, I’ll just do it," the Season 85 MVP said.

Diouf & Co. looks to secure a third win in as many games against the NU Bulldogs on Saturday, 1 p.m. at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

