Luis Villegas glad to find range, deliver for UE after tough first half

LUIS Villegas is glad to be able to contribue to a University of the East squad that has so far exceeded expectations.

"It's not an easy league to play. Every team is competitive and the physicality is real," he said.

"It's a little bit difficult but based on my experience, I feel like it's a better transition. For sure, this is a tough league."

Villegas had 17 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in the Red Warriors' 78-68 win over the skidding UST Growling Tigers.

The Fil-Am found his rhythm late after a pedestrian showing in the first half where he fired five points on 2 for 9 shooting.

"I'm grateful for my teammates. The first half was a tough shooting half for me but they were just persistent with me and telling me to just keep going with my game, keep playing my game," remarked Villegas.

UE achieved its first win streak since 2019, and already has three victories just months removed from a winless Season 84.

Villegas was credited by head coach Jack Santiago for being one of the sparks during the crucial third-quarter run, where UE was able to build a comfortable lead against the free-falling Tigers.

"Si Luis, he can play like a wing guy. I think, I would say, it's an advantage for us, malaki yung kanina, I put him in the 3 spot then we played a 2-3 zone so I mean, I think nakakuha kami ng advantage," explained Santiago.

