Roster shifts continue for UP Maroons with addition of LSGH star RC Calimag

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines continued to stockpile young talents, securing the commitment of former Gilas Youth mainstay RC Calimag.

The son of former PBA player Ricky Calimag has agreed to join the Fighting Maroons as he begins his collegiate career in Diliman.

His entry adds to the already loaded haul of UP this offseason, joining Senegalese big man Maodo Malick Diouf and Fil-Aussie center Ethan Kirkness.

Calimag, 20, is coming off a stellar high school career, averaging 20.6 points on a 41-percent shooting from threes, to go with 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists as he emerged as the main man for CSB-La Salle Greenhills this past NCAA Season 95.

The 6-foot-2 swingman has also had stops in San Beda and De La Salle-Zobel before spending his last two years in the juniors division in LSGH.

Calimag joins former national youth team players Kobe Paras and Ricci Rivero, who will both be counted on to lead the Fighting Maroons back to the finals in UAAP Season 83 later this year.

This is just the good news UP needs after the transfer of Will Gozum to St. Benilde and Javi Gomez de Liano deciding to skip this year's campaign.

Juan Gomez de Liano remains unsure if he'll return to the Fighting Maroons this season.